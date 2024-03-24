SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 50,896 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,025,484 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 50,896 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $6,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 353.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

KGC stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.65. 10,254,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,231,867. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.38.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.05.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

