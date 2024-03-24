Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 16,557 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Patton Fund Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,557 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 8.5% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $38,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 158,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 254,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IEF stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,119,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,210,440. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.52. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2493 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

