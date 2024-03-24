PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 2,164.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,953 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $6,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PTC by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,870,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,137,000 after purchasing an additional 859,227 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PTC by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,145,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PTC by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,638,000 after acquiring an additional 167,705 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in PTC by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,504,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,695,000 after acquiring an additional 190,348 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PTC by 1.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,566,000 after acquiring an additional 41,474 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTC traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.28. 588,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,944. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $118.68 and a one year high of $194.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.59 million. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,478. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PTC. Mizuho lifted their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on PTC

About PTC

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.