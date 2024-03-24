SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 32,054 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 127.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,054 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,740,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,736,000. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.69.

Baidu Price Performance

Baidu stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,097,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,667. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.30. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $96.58 and a one year high of $160.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Baidu Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.