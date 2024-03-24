SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 190,287 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 835.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,287 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $6,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 281,148 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,752,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,837,000 after purchasing an additional 277,885 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,422,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,007,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,060,000.

Shares of BATS:ARKG traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.15. 2,351,245 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.83.

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

