SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 912,271 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 74.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,131,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912,271 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Grab worth $7,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Grab by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 139,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 16,746 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 161,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,326,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,937,000 after purchasing an additional 126,221 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,964,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 69,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 21,443,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,877,530. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.27. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Grab had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.60 to $3.80 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Grab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.93.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

