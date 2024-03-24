SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 14,183 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,183 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $7,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In related news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WCN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.82.

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $170.88. The company had a trading volume of 586,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,607. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.00. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.12 and a 1 year high of $172.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 38.51%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

