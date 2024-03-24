Enlight Renewable Energy (ENLT) & Its Competitors Critical Contrast

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) is one of 86 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Enlight Renewable Energy to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enlight Renewable Energy and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enlight Renewable Energy $255.70 million $70.92 million 31.00 Enlight Renewable Energy Competitors $17.67 billion $537.36 million 9.31

Enlight Renewable Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Enlight Renewable Energy. Enlight Renewable Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlight Renewable Energy 27.74% 5.09% 1.74% Enlight Renewable Energy Competitors -18.32% 6.51% 0.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.9% of Enlight Renewable Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Enlight Renewable Energy and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlight Renewable Energy 0 1 2 0 2.67 Enlight Renewable Energy Competitors 883 3972 3785 74 2.35

Enlight Renewable Energy currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.53%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 24.71%. Given Enlight Renewable Energy’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enlight Renewable Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Enlight Renewable Energy rivals beat Enlight Renewable Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

