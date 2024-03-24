Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 506.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 202,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,919 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $7,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $617,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 45,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PINS traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,700,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,318,882. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.98. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $837,046.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 222,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,306,774.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $65,949.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $837,046.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 222,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,306,774.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,709 shares of company stock worth $6,321,293 in the last 90 days. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PINS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.52.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

