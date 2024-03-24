Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Has $940,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,483 shares during the quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $862,000. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 25,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 283.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 24,690 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.08. 327,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,391. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $80.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.94.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

