Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 57,727 First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 57,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 241.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on FHN shares. UBS Group raised First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays started coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.68.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of FHN stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $14.97. 4,920,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,780,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.93. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $18.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average is $12.91.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.20 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 17.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $650.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

