Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $9.48 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.7% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VIG opened at $181.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.88 and a 1 year high of $183.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

