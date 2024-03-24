iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Shares Sold by Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 30,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,515.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 156,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 152,260 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 23,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 111,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,639 shares during the period.

IAGG traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $49.88. 339,756 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day moving average is $49.39.

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

