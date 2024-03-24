Sweet Financial Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of FDX stock opened at $284.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $213.80 and a 1-year high of $291.27. The company has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.68.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.41.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

