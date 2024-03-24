Stolper Co Decreases Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Stolper Co lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5,200.0% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at $27,215,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $8,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,555,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Societe Generale lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.90.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS stock opened at $91.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $95.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

