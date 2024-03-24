Orchid Price Down 5.4% Over Last Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $136.83 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00007519 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00026548 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00015803 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001599 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,634.99 or 1.00124317 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00012219 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.97 or 0.00149457 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

