Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Sells 135,154 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 83.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,154 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,037,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,809,347. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.82 and a 200 day moving average of $81.48. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $82.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

