Yarbrough Capital LLC Makes New Investment in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in TransMedics Group by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after buying an additional 355,755 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 78.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 414,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,678,000 after acquiring an additional 182,173 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 31.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 20,081 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 17.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 386,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,139,000 after acquiring an additional 58,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth about $358,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $1,156,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,690.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 7,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $618,221.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,273. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $1,156,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,690.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,949 shares of company stock valued at $7,710,719. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMDX traded down $3.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,574. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.03 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a current ratio of 9.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.84 and a 200-day moving average of $69.78. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $99.63.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. TransMedics Group’s revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

