Financial Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

SGOV stock opened at $100.62 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.46.

