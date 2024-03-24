Stableford Capital II LLC Grows Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 104.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $376,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $501,000. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% in the third quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 97.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $236.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

