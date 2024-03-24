Stableford Capital II LLC Trims Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stableford Capital II LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 847 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $1,373,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,353.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $601.29 and a 52-week high of $1,438.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,258.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,052.11. The company has a market capitalization of $627.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.83 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,810 shares of company stock worth $19,387,692. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

