SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 114.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,826 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $8,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 16,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 3,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 60,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,552,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,197,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Travelers Companies stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.45. 844,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $227.48.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.