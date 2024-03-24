Compound Price Hits $72.04 on Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Compound has a market cap of $583.15 million and approximately $47.48 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for $72.04 or 0.00109652 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00038419 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00017532 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003029 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,095,116 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,095,080.65153163 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 71.59072734 USD and is up 1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 479 active market(s) with $45,386,956.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

