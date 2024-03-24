ReddCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $87.22 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $3.61 million and approximately $87.22 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 65.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00018043 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.21 or 0.00135789 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009158 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000154 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

