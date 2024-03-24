Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Stock Holdings Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.08% of Pentair worth $9,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 10.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Pentair by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Pentair by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Pentair by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Pentair by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.36.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,602,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,704. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $85.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.25.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 24.53%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

