SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 738,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,616 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of JD.com worth $21,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in JD.com by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 468.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Stock Performance

JD.com stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.50. The company had a trading volume of 13,891,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,055,770. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $45.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

JD.com Announces Dividend

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. JD.com’s payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JD. Mizuho boosted their price target on JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JD.com

JD.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.