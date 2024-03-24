Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1,108.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,727 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Digital Realty Trust worth $23,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $913,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE DLR traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.51. 1,812,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,482. The company has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $154.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.47 and a 200 day moving average of $133.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.31%.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

