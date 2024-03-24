SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 55,803 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,190,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,803 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $25,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLV. City State Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 177,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 81,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.56. The company had a trading volume of 17,183,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,376,988. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.27. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

