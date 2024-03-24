SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 315,381 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 186.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,381 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $29,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 101.1% in the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $1.74 on Friday, hitting $70.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,530,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,785,820. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $72.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

