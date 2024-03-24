SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 461,209 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 2,330.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461,209 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.17% of Aptiv worth $43,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the second quarter valued at $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 49.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the third quarter valued at $55,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APTV traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,428,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,157. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.68. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.90. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.57.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

