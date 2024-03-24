Accurate Wealth Management LLC Buys 106 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 125.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $762.96.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $774.15. 885,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,550. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $427.01 and a 1-year high of $815.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $767.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $676.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.70 billion, a PE ratio of 92.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

