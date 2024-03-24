Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.95 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $339.01 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $233.51 and a one year high of $340.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $324.79 and a 200-day moving average of $297.76. The stock has a market cap of $86.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

