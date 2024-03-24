LS Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,076,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,515,290,000 after purchasing an additional 365,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,907,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,441,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,284,833,000 after purchasing an additional 903,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $190.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.19. The stock has a market cap of $174.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.