Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Decreased by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up 1.5% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $112.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.74. The company has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $113.35.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

