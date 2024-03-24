Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Holdings Decreased by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.07.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of MAR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $255.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,218. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.56 and a 52 week high of $256.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.24 and a 200 day moving average of $218.50. The company has a market cap of $76.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,742.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total value of $692,555.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,742.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

