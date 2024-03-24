Ripio Credit Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $34,234.41 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $34,234.41 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00007531 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00026504 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00015812 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001598 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65,585.76 or 0.99832436 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00012170 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.71 or 0.00148732 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00230865 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $28,982.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

