Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Invests $16 Million in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 260,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,998,000. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,008,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,099,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,967 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 811.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,477,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,592 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,846,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,033,000 after acquiring an additional 164,497 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,226,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,571,000 after acquiring an additional 123,315 shares during the period.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of VGLT stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,040. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $67.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.92 and its 200 day moving average is $57.78.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.