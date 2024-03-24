Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Has $593,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $528.28. 286,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,989. The firm has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $364.88 and a 12 month high of $536.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $511.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $468.37.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

