iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Purchased by Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares during the period. iShares China Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FXI. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,741,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,929 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 112.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,315,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569,714 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 160.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,566,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,997,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117,182 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 224.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,392,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,292,000 after buying an additional 5,110,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,002,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,024,000 after buying an additional 273,943 shares during the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $23.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,799,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,215,492. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.55. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $30.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

