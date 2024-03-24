iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Position Trimmed by Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after acquiring an additional 42,207,421 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,923,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,672,000 after acquiring an additional 49,597 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,529,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,427,000 after acquiring an additional 301,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,408,000 after acquiring an additional 200,515 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $286.67. 764,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,723. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.27 and its 200 day moving average is $256.33. The stock has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $213.93 and a 12 month high of $288.40.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

