Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Invests $512,000 in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in PBF Energy by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 473.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho downgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PBF Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 486,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.48 per share, with a total value of $20,645,280.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,062,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,916,155.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 486,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.48 per share, with a total value of $20,645,280.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,062,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,916,155.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $2,234,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,958,084.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,268,200 shares of company stock valued at $54,251,872 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBF traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,372,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,714. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.64. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $58.65.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 6.08%.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Articles

