Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Takes $646,000 Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWI Management LP raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 69.6% during the third quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 195,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 1,993.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 861,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,456,000 after acquiring an additional 820,660 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 145.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in United Airlines by 173.9% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 37,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 23,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its position in United Airlines by 74.0% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 49,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 21,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:UAL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,994,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,275,027. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average is $41.40. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on UAL. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Redburn Atlantic cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Airlines

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.