Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Sells 115 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 5,345.0% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 0.8 %

MSC Industrial Direct stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.45. The stock had a trading volume of 269,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,544. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.26 and a 52-week high of $105.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.41 and a 200 day moving average of $98.25.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.31 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,475,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 24,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $2,433,194.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,683,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,219,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,038 shares in the company, valued at $137,475,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 254,503 shares of company stock valued at $24,841,663. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.