Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of APA by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in APA during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP grew its position in APA by 2,535.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of APA by 70.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of APA from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.56.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APA traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $33.46. 5,746,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,825,493. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average of $35.74. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $29.47 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. APA had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 34.95%. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. APA’s payout ratio is 10.78%.

APA Company Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.