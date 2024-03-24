Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,690 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Valero Energy Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.64. 3,497,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,694,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.12. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $171.85.
Valero Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.08.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLO
Valero Energy Profile
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Valero Energy
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.