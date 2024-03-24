Lpwm LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Lpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 0.6% of Lpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $85.14 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.18 and a 52 week high of $85.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.01 and its 200 day moving average is $74.76.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

