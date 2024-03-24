Lpwm LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lpwm LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Lpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $205.07 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $210.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.80.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

