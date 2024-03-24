Lpwm LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Lpwm LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Lpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.21. The stock has a market cap of $122.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

