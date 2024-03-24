Heron Bay Capital Management Purchases Shares of 8,441 Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 1,022.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Ituran Location and Control Price Performance

NASDAQ ITRN traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.26. The company had a trading volume of 39,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,854. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.01. The company has a market capitalization of $562.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average is $26.77.

Ituran Location and Control Increases Dividend

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $77.81 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

About Ituran Location and Control

(Free Report)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.