Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Decreased by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $172.48 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 73.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

